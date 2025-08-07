Land owner killed, two other injured critically on land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A rival group on Thursday murdered a land owner and injured his brother and cousin critically in a land dispute in Village 265/Eb.

The police spokesman said Zahir and his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on a land owner identified as Muhmmed Akram, his brother, Muhammad Aslam, and cousin, Muhammad Iftikhar, and injured them critically.

Muhammad Ikram succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said, adding the other two injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The doctors referred the injured to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Sahiwal due to their critical conditions, the spokesman said.

He said the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The Saddar police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

