Land Record Authority's App To Be Launched Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Land Record Authority's app to be launched soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan has said that the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) mobile app will be launched this month.

He expressed these views during a meeting with various delegations in his office here on Thursday.

The minister said that provision of facilities, including e-Gardavari, e-Registration and WhatsApp call center, would be ensured through mobile app in this month and citizens would also be able to identify property record through mobile app.

He said that at the time of Inteqal (property transfer), the field team of the revenue would go to the spot and will ensure the process of possession and release of the Fard, data of registration of Inteqal would also be available on the app.

He said that regarding the launch of the mobile app, full awareness would be provided to the public so that people could benefit from the facility.

He said monitoring of the revenue offices would also be ensured through the mobile app and through it , an agreement between the two parties could be registered online.

Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that now citizens would be able to view their registry and property documents online through the mobile app.

He said that on the PLRA app the registration of rent agreement would also be possible and the app would be integrated with police department, excise and other institutions.

