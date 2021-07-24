Land record center established at Samanabad Circle

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has established a Land Record Center at Qanoongoi Circle Samanabad to facilitate the area people for getting fard, land transfers and other facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the record center and checked the administrative arrangements there. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema and Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.

The DC said that district administration firmly believes in providing maximum facilities to the citizens near their doorsteps and establishment of 'Dahi Markaz Mall' will help the people not to travel long to get fard.

He said that the people of rural areas are facing many problems in land related matters and with the establishment of land record center, these issues could be resolved speedily.

He said that rapid steps are being taken to provide services to the people under digitization system.

He asked the Assistant Commissioner City to deploy sufficient and relevant revenue staff in the center and ensure speedy service to the applicants.