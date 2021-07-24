UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Record Center Established At Samanabad Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Land record center established at Samanabad Circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has established a Land Record Center at Qanoongoi Circle Samanabad to facilitate the area people for getting fard, land transfers and other facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the record center and checked the administrative arrangements there. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema and Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.

The DC said that district administration firmly believes in providing maximum facilities to the citizens near their doorsteps and establishment of 'Dahi Markaz Mall' will help the people not to travel long to get fard.

He said that the people of rural areas are facing many problems in land related matters and with the establishment of land record center, these issues could be resolved speedily.

He said that rapid steps are being taken to provide services to the people under digitization system.

He asked the Assistant Commissioner City to deploy sufficient and relevant revenue staff in the center and ensure speedy service to the applicants.

Related Topics

Circle Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

31 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

46 minutes ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.