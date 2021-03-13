UrduPoint.com
Land Record Center Inaugurated At Mamonkanjan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:51 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has inaugurated land record center at Mamonkanjan in Tehsil Tandlianwala here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this center will facilitate the people of this area to get land related matters resolved without traveling towards Tandlianwala record center.

He said that Tandlianwala center was 60 kilometers away from Mamonkanjan and the newly established center will save precious time and money of the area people.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that quality of services at Land Record Centers across the district is being closely monitored.

Process of issuance and verification of computerized data on land record centers was underway and he was regularly these centers so that transparency could be ensured in all cases.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala informed about the fixed transfer fee, computerized method of acquisition and transfer of land at the center.

