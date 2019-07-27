Land record centre approved for Makhdoom Rasheed, says minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday said that a computarized land record centre had been approved for Makhdoom Rasheed and its adjacent areas.

He said that after establishment of the centre, people of this area would get their land related documents from this centre instead of travelling to Multan.

The minister expressed these views while addressing an open court conducted at Government Boys High school Makhdoom Rasheed. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak and MNA Ibrahim Khan were also present.

He said that purpose of conducting open courts was to resolve the masses problems on their doorsteps.

He directed the Irrigation officials to resolve the complaints of people of this area within a week.

DC Aamir Khattak said that 77 projects related to sewerage and water supply were being initiated for rural areas in the current fiscal year. He said that Rs 670 million would be spent on these projects.

Later, the minister and MNA Ibrahim Khan inspected the proposed site for the construction of land record centre.