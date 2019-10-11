Land Record Computerization to be completed by June 2020: Revenue Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakil Ahmed Khan Advocate Friday said the on-going process of Land Record Computerization would be completed by June 2020

Presiding over a meeting to review the computerization process here, he said once the computerization process is completed the public could easily get their land record while the land record would be protected.

He further said more staff would be recruited to improve service delivery centres and database entry adding that all the other requirements would also be completed timely.

The minister said that initially rental building would hired for service delivery centres to make the land record more protected to avoid illegal encroachment on government lands.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Project Director Khaista Rehman, Director Land Record Khalid Khan, ADC Ishaq Khan and other officers of the land department.