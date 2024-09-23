Land Record In Capital To Be Digitalized On Punjab’s Pattern: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday announced that the Capital administration had decided to digitalize the sale and purchase of property and land record across the Federal capital on the pattern of Punjab.
He made these remarks while chairing a meeting here.
However, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the district administration’s decision to make all stamp papers online to facilitate the citizens.
The meeting was attended by officers of Punjab Land Revenue Authority who briefed the deputy commissioner on Online Registration System.
The Deputy Commissioner said that citizens would be provided with e-stamp and e-registration facilities through the portal, adding that property status could be checked easily through e-registration.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Rubina Khalid urges youth to spearhead transformative change8 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy molested in Wah Cantt8 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD8 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC summons FIA DG on Sept 3017 minutes ago
-
Ghandapur's software updated: Azma bukhari18 minutes ago
-
Cotton picking must start at 10:00 am27 minutes ago
-
SC issues detailed written judgment in reserved seats case27 minutes ago
-
Lecture on significance of ‘prioritizing mental health in workplace’ held at SZABIST47 minutes ago
-
Havelian Small Industrial Estate to boost regional development and employment47 minutes ago
-
Belief in Finality of Prophethood fundamental component of every Muslim's faith: Salik48 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested1 hour ago
-
2 arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered1 hour ago