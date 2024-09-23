Open Menu

Land Record In Capital To Be Digitalized On Punjab’s Pattern: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Land record in capital to be digitalized on Punjab’s pattern: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday announced that the Capital administration had decided to digitalize the sale and purchase of property and land record across the Federal capital on the pattern of Punjab.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting here.

However, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the district administration’s decision to make all stamp papers online to facilitate the citizens.

The meeting was attended by officers of Punjab Land Revenue Authority who briefed the deputy commissioner on Online Registration System.

The Deputy Commissioner said that citizens would be provided with e-stamp and e-registration facilities through the portal, adding that property status could be checked easily through e-registration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Sale All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 hour ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

1 hour ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

2 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

2 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

2 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

3 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

3 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

3 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

5 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan