Land record in capital to be digitalized on Punjab’s pattern: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday announced that the Capital administration had decided to digitalize the sale and purchase of property and land record across the Federal capital on the pattern of Punjab.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting here.

However, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the district administration’s decision to make all stamp papers online to facilitate the citizens.

The meeting was attended by officers of Punjab Land Revenue Authority who briefed the deputy commissioner on Online Registration System.

The Deputy Commissioner said that citizens would be provided with e-stamp and e-registration facilities through the portal, adding that property status could be checked easily through e-registration.