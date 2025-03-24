Land Record Of 150 Villages Digitallized In DG Khan Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Land record of 244 villages is undergoing digitallization, while 150 of them have been completely digitallized and notified across Dera Ghazi Khan division.
Presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on revenue record digitallization here on Monday, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry asserted that all the revenue record be made available online within the specified period.
Giving a briefing to the commissioner, additional commissioner revenue Tahir Ameen said that staff were present in the field for correction of revenue record of eighteen villages while ten more villages were undergoing the data entry process again. The commissioner said that the availability of revenue record online would help plug chances of fraud.
