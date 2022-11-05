Land record of six more Mozajaat to complete in Tank this month

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to reform the Patwar system and ensure transparency in revenue department-related matters by computerization of land record.

According to the district administration, the computerization process of land records was successfully moving ahead in the district and people could conveniently get information from the service delivery centre regarding sale and purchase, mutation of land, property deeds and other revenue matters.

Describing the computerization of land records as a major success, it said, the step would help ensure accuracy in land records and transparency in revenue collection.

Computerization of land records of Mozajaat including Warspoon, Gul Imam, Shah Alam, Therri Malook, Matta and Dabra had been completed and registration of land transfer could be done in 50 minutes while 'fard' (registry) in 30 minutes as a result of computerized land record of those areas.

In November, land records of six more 'Mozajaat' of Tank district would be completed and people would have advanced facilities regarding land records, while the computerization process of 21 more 'Mozajaat' would be completed soon.

The initiative would also put an end to the exploitation by Patwaris when the maintenance of the centuries-old record of the revenue department is completed besides minimizing disputes and litigation.