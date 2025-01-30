Open Menu

Land Record Officer Arrested In Khanewal For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a Land Record Officer Akmal red-handed taking bribe from a citizen.

According to a spokesman for the department, the officer had demanded Rs.

50,000 from a man in exchange for processing a land transfer.

The arrest was carried out by a local official, along with a magistrate. The accused officer was found in possession of Rs. 50,000 marked Currency notes, which were seized as evidence. A formal case was registered against the accused.

