Land Record Officer arrested in Khanewal for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a Land Record Officer Akmal red-handed taking bribe from a citizen.

According to a spokesman for the department, the officer had demanded Rs.

50,000 from a man in exchange for processing a land transfer.

The arrest was carried out by a local official, along with a magistrate. The accused officer was found in possession of Rs. 50,000 marked Currency notes, which were seized as evidence. A formal case was registered against the accused.