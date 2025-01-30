Land Record Officer Arrested In Khanewal For Taking Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a Land Record Officer Akmal red-handed taking bribe from a citizen.
According to a spokesman for the department, the officer had demanded Rs.
50,000 from a man in exchange for processing a land transfer.
The arrest was carried out by a local official, along with a magistrate. The accused officer was found in possession of Rs. 50,000 marked Currency notes, which were seized as evidence. A formal case was registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Land Record Officer arrested in Khanewal for taking bribe7 minutes ago
-
CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks16 minutes ago
-
KP CM for rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Card16 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan16 minutes ago
-
Kurram admin demands Rs 600m as compensation for damages16 minutes ago
-
SMIU's budget becomes surplus, Senate meeting told17 minutes ago
-
Renowned photographer donates books to Alhamra Library27 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for polio drive27 minutes ago
-
EPD seizes 711-kg banned polythene bags27 minutes ago
-
18-year-old dies after falling into well27 minutes ago
-
Amid resurgence of polio cases, Pakistan makes stride in shrinking virus’ genetic diversity27 minutes ago