Land Record Official Held With Tainted Money

Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Land record official held with tainted money

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock circle on Tuesday arrested an official of Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 through a trap raid at Arazi Record Centre (ARC) Jand

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock circle on Tuesday arrested an official of Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 through a trap raid at Arazi Record Centre (ARC) Jand.

Official sources said that ACE assistant Director Ellahi Bux along with circle officer Sana Ullah under the supervision of respective judicial magistrate Sher Afzal conducted a raid and arrested Abbass Ali.

During a raid tainted amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered which he had received from a client.

A case had been lodged against the arrested suspect with the Attock ACE police station under sections 161 of PPC and 5-2/47 of Protection from Corruption Act and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

