Land records being computerised in Sialkot district: ADC-Revenue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal has said all government and private land records of Sialkot district are being computerised with maps under the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PLUS), in collaboration with the Punjab government.

It would help free the land record from errors and maintain it in a systematic manner, he said while addressing a meeting of revenue officers in connection with the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PLUS) project here on Wednesday. It would not only protect people's agricultural and non-agricultural land rights but also include map/image in Land Record Information Management System through which the land owners would be able to see his land from anywhere with the help of internet. This would make the transactions possible in a better and transparent manner and it would prove to be a major milestone in the land administration system.

While land financing and alleviation would also be easy, a comprehensive database of the government land would also be prepared, which would enable immediate acquisition of land, required by the government for development projects.

Assistant commissioners Ghulam Sarwar (Sialkot), Ahsan Mumtaz (Sambrial), Qamar Munj (Pasrur), Anwar Ali (Daska), General Assistant Revenue Abdul Haye Bhatti, Tehsildar Sialkot Saleem, Pasrur Usman Ghani and In-charge PLUS Project Keyvan Ali were also present.

ADC-Revenue Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal said under the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement, work on scanning of all manual registries in Sialkot district, digitisation of manual registers, scanning of collection has started.

The assistant commissioners and tehsildars of four tehsils have given them targets and scanning of manual deposits, registries, power of attorney and equivalent will be completed within the stipulated deadline. He said that assistant commissioner and tehsildar would complete the pulse project on priority basis and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.