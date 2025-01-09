Land Reforms Committee Finalizes Draft Bill For Gilgit-Baltistan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reforms Committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Law Ghulam Muhammad was held bere in Gilgit. The meeting was attended by committee members including Minister Muhammad Anwar, Haji Shah Baig, Advocate Amjad Hussain, Secretary Law, Senior Member board of Revenue and other officials.
The session thoroughly reviewed proposals received from all stakeholders across Gilgit-Baltistan. After careful consideration, all feasible recommendations were incorporated into the Land Reforms Bill. Suggestions from civil society and legal experts were also included in the draft, which has now been finalized.
The participants appreciated public participation and interest in the preparation of the bill, reaffirming their commitment to shaping the legislation in line with public aspirations. They directed the relevant department to present the bill in the upcoming cabinet meeting.
Chairman of the Land Reforms Committee, Ghulam Muhammad, expressed gratitude and commended the contributions of all committee members, officials, civil society and legal professionals in enhancing and preparing the draft bill. He emphasized that this legislation holds historic importance for Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Shifa opens genetic testing lab to prevent childhood eye cancer2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet to meet on Jan 132 minutes ago
-
Naqvi bids farewell to US Ambassador Donald Blome3 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 4 wanted criminals with pistals, hashish, mobile phones3 minutes ago
-
Land Reforms Committee finalizes Draft Bill for Gilgit-Baltistan3 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz visits Okara, reviews key safety projects3 minutes ago
-
KP's interest-free loan scheme a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, tourism industry: DG13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 131 kg drugs in six operations53 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized for Parachinar victims1 hour ago
-
Chinoy hails PM's PSX visit as turning point for Pakistan's economy, boosts investor confidence1 hour ago
-
AJK govt devises Socio-economic uplift plan1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable populations: Chairperson NCRC1 hour ago