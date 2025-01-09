Open Menu

Land Reforms Committee Finalizes Draft Bill For Gilgit-Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reforms Committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Law Ghulam Muhammad was held bere in Gilgit. The meeting was attended by committee members including Minister Muhammad Anwar, Haji Shah Baig, Advocate Amjad Hussain, Secretary Law, Senior Member board of Revenue and other officials.

The session thoroughly reviewed proposals received from all stakeholders across Gilgit-Baltistan. After careful consideration, all feasible recommendations were incorporated into the Land Reforms Bill. Suggestions from civil society and legal experts were also included in the draft, which has now been finalized.

The participants appreciated public participation and interest in the preparation of the bill, reaffirming their commitment to shaping the legislation in line with public aspirations. They directed the relevant department to present the bill in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Chairman of the Land Reforms Committee, Ghulam Muhammad, expressed gratitude and commended the contributions of all committee members, officials, civil society and legal professionals in enhancing and preparing the draft bill. He emphasized that this legislation holds historic importance for Gilgit-Baltistan.

