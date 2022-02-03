Land-related documents should be issued on time.: DC

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan on Thursday directed that documents related to lands should be released within the stipulated time in all cases

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan on Thursday directed that documents related to lands should be released within the stipulated time in all cases.

During his visit to the Land Record Center here, he said that in the direction of the Punjab government, the district administration has intensified the supervision of the Land Record Center and Tehsil Offices.

He reviewed the provision of services in both the offices and checked the attendance of the staff.

He directed the Tehsildar to make it easier for people belonging to any part of the district to obtain documents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Shirazi briefed DC on the performance of Rural Mall Centers on the occasion.