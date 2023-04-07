Land Reservation Committee allocates 151 acres of land for M-6 project

The Provincial Land Reservation Committee Sindh, on Friday, approved the allocation of land for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), the expansion of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, and other projects

The land reservation committee met here with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in chair and granted approval for the allocation of 103 acres of land for M-6 Motorway in district Jamshoro and 48 acres in Hyderabad and Matiari districts.

The committee allocated 265 acres of land near the Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji for the Department of Investment to enable future expansion of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. said a statement issued here.

The committee also approved the allocation of 5 acres of land for the construction of a Cambridge school in district Tharparker while another 12 acres of land were allocated for the Department of Minority Affairs near Chorio Mandir Nangar Parkar.

The Chief Secretary Sindh, at the occasion, directed all the departments to complete the projects on time. He said that after acquiring the land, all the departments should start their projects without any delay and those should be completed on time.

Senior Member board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Universities and Boards Mureed Ahmed Rahimoon, Secretary Investment and other officers were attended the meeting while Commissioners of Hyderabad and Sukkur divisions and respective Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.