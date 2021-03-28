Land retrieved from grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar, Umar Maqbool has retrieved state land worth Rs.8 million from land grabbers in Chak No.61-JB. A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that an accused Muhammad Ashraf sold out government land to a citizen Muhammad Kamran and received its price.

A team of Tehsil administration under supervision of AC Sadar, Umar Maqbool reached on-the-spot and demolished illegal structures erected by the land grabbersand a case was also got registered at Sandal Bar police station for further actionagainst the accused.