UrduPoint.com

Land Revenue Records To Be Computerized In Four District Of Balochistan: Rubaba Buledi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Land revenue records to be computerized in four district of Balochistan: Rubaba Buledi

Parliamentary Secretary Science & Technology and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that the draft law for the implementation of Land Revenue Management Information System in Balochistan has been submitted to the assembly after the approval of the provincial cabinet

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science & Technology and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that the draft law for the implementation of Land Revenue Management Information System in Balochistan has been submitted to the assembly after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Under this project, all the revenue records of Balochistan will be computerized. In the first phase, the project was being introduced in four districts including Quetta, Gwadar, Jafarabad and Pashin and after success, the project would be expanded to the entire province, she added.

She expressed these views while talking to Deputy Director of Land Management Information System Ashfaq Aslam, Bashir Ahmed and Staff Officer Revenue Jahanzeb Khan Panezai here.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given to her regarding the computerization of revenue records.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said the land record computerization project was successfully implemented in Punjab and other provinces and the same was being implemented in Balochistan.

She said that under the project, the land records would be available to the user not only up to the Patwari's settlement but on the official website of the Revenue Department and the concerned persons could easily check their land and property records.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Quetta Technology Punjab Gwadar Same Jafarabad Jahanzeb Khan All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in ..

Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations - Reports

1 minute ago
 Anti-Corona drive to cover children 5-11 inaugurat ..

Anti-Corona drive to cover children 5-11 inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtia ..

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Wedn ..

1 minute ago
 Gang involved in collecting alms money from disabl ..

Gang involved in collecting alms money from disabled held

1 minute ago
 LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Imm ..

LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Immediate Referendum on Joining R ..

50 minutes ago
 56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.