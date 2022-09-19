Land revenue records to be computerized in four district of Balochistan: Rubaba Buledi

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary Science & Technology and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that the draft law for the implementation of Land Revenue Management Information System in Balochistan has been submitted to the assembly after the approval of the provincial cabinet

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science & Technology and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that the draft law for the implementation of Land Revenue Management Information System in Balochistan has been submitted to the assembly after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Under this project, all the revenue records of Balochistan will be computerized. In the first phase, the project was being introduced in four districts including Quetta, Gwadar, Jafarabad and Pashin and after success, the project would be expanded to the entire province, she added.

She expressed these views while talking to Deputy Director of Land Management Information System Ashfaq Aslam, Bashir Ahmed and Staff Officer Revenue Jahanzeb Khan Panezai here.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given to her regarding the computerization of revenue records.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said the land record computerization project was successfully implemented in Punjab and other provinces and the same was being implemented in Balochistan.

She said that under the project, the land records would be available to the user not only up to the Patwari's settlement but on the official website of the Revenue Department and the concerned persons could easily check their land and property records.