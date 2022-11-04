UrduPoint.com

Land Scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:37 PM

The ACE officials have failed to show any progress in the land scandal case against the former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) A local court on Friday sent PTI dissident and former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the land scandal case.

The Judicial Magistrate passed the orders after the Investigation Officer failed to show any progress report.

The judge held that the prosecution could show only the four documents mentioned earlier in the same case.

The court turned down IO's request to grant further remand of Mazari and sent him to jail on 14-judicial remand.

The court also sought report u/s 173 on the next date of hearing and adjourned further hearing till Nov 18.

Earlier, the ACE secured two times physical remand of Dost Mazari for investigation.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said, “This is a political case and was made to victimize me,”.

The ACE Punjab arrested the former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in an alleged land encroachment case. Shabab Mazari, the cousin of the leader, confirmed that Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested when he was visited his ailing grandfather Balakh Sher Mazari at a private hospital.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood, the PTI’s another dissident MNA, said , “My father Balakh Sher Mazari was suffering from an illness for the last two weeks. Dost Muhammad Mazari came to visit my father at the hospital and later was arrested,”.

“They arrested him at the hospital and they did not have any warrant or First Information Report,” said Riaz, adding that he was being victimized on political grounds.

