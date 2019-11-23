Land sliding blocks KKH at Shatyal Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Heavy downpour coupled with snowfall in upper parts of Hazara triggered land sliding which blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) and link roads in Kohistan, where hundreds of commuters got stuck and miles long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road could be seen

According to details, during the last two days Kohistan and Mansehra district received heavy rain and snowfall which triggered land sliding in Kohistan and blocked KKH at Harban Das Shatyal Bazar.

Residents of more than 10 houses damaged by land sliding were also evacuated, while heavy machinery was busy in opening the road.

In Naran more than two feet snow has been recorded while Babusar Top received more than 3 feet snowl. Naran - Jalkhad road has been closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Two day long continuous heavy snow fall in upper parts of Manshera district and rain brought the temperatures below zero in Mansehra city and other areas.

Galyat and Thandyani also received second spell of snowfall during the current winter season both hill stations received up to 5 inches snow.