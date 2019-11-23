UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Sliding Blocks KKH At Shatyal Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:59 PM

Land sliding blocks KKH at Shatyal Kohistan

Heavy downpour coupled with snowfall in upper parts of Hazara triggered land sliding which blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) and link roads in Kohistan, where hundreds of commuters got stuck and miles long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road could be seen

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Heavy downpour coupled with snowfall in upper parts of Hazara triggered land sliding which blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) and link roads in Kohistan, where hundreds of commuters got stuck and miles long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road could be seen.

According to details, during the last two days Kohistan and Mansehra district received heavy rain and snowfall which triggered land sliding in Kohistan and blocked KKH at Harban Das Shatyal Bazar.

Residents of more than 10 houses damaged by land sliding were also evacuated, while heavy machinery was busy in opening the road.

In Naran more than two feet snow has been recorded while Babusar Top received more than 3 feet snowl. Naran - Jalkhad road has been closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Two day long continuous heavy snow fall in upper parts of Manshera district and rain brought the temperatures below zero in Mansehra city and other areas.

Galyat and Thandyani also received second spell of snowfall during the current winter season both hill stations received up to 5 inches snow.

Related Topics

Snow Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra Kohistan All Top

Recent Stories

Delegation of South Korean monks visits Governor H ..

1 minute ago

National Advisory Group formed to eradicate polio

1 minute ago

CJP says no  need of notices and summons if state ..

44 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs regular ..

1 minute ago

Two-day capacity building workshop for Sindh lawma ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Unaware of Reported Russian Spies in C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.