Land sliding claims two lives at KKH Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two persons were died and another sustained injuries when a passenger jeep hit by land sliding at Karakoram Highway (KKH) in area of Sairi Kohistan on Wednesday.

According to the details, a passenger jeep struck by land sliding at KKH Diamer Kohistan village Sairi and buried two real brothers of Kohistan under a heavy boulder resulting they died on the spot and another person sustained critical injuries.

KKH has been blocked at several places owing to land sliding and heavy floods due to torrential rains in the area.

The dead were identified as Naseem Ahmed and Faqeer Ahmed sons of Mehran Gulzada residents of Darail tehsil of Kohistan district while the injured were identified as Shakeel.

Rescue 1122 and local police recovered the dead bodies and injured from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital.