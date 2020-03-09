UrduPoint.com
Land Sliding, Flash Flood Destroys Communication Links In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:47 PM

Land sliding, flash flood destroys communication links in Hazara division

Heavy snowfall and continuous rain badly damaged roads and mud houses all over Hazara division, fortunately, no causality has been reported yet

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall and continuous rain badly damaged roads and mud houses all over Hazara division, fortunately, no causality has been reported yet.

According to the details, land sliding and the flash flood have destroyed many communication links between rural and urban areas. The rivers and streams of hilly areas are heavily flooded. Relentless showers, which began in the Hazara division four days back followed by Flash-flood, damaged many mud houses, roads and thoroughfares of surrounding villages.

Due to heavy rain, the hills of Garlat Balakot are displacing, the nearby residential area is in danger. Residents of Garlat Ziarat Nagian, Muneer Ahmed, Rizwan Ali and others told to media that after torrential rains the hills of the village have started moving as they were also damaged during the deviating earthquake of 2005, in the night many time boulders and debris from the hills fell over the roofs of the houses which can cause serious accident, adding they said.

They further said that the road of the area has also blocked by the land sliding while heavy boulders have started moving towards the residential area. The resident of Garlat has demanded form the DC Manshera to immediately construct a safety wall for the protection of the village.

On the other side, snowfall is continued in upper parts of Tehsil Balakot including Naran, Kaghan, Shugran, Hangrai, Ban Bagar and Nadi Bangla where tourists have also rushed to enjoy the snowfall.

