Land sliding kills brother, sister in Hungu

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A man and his sister was killed and their mother was injured in a land sliding incident occurred in Kot Kali area of Upper Orakzai here on Wednesday.

According to district administration, heavy rains that lashed various parts of Upper Orakzai triggered a land slide that hit a house entrapping three including brother, sister and their mother.

Brother, Abdul Malik, and his sister, Salma Bibi succumbed to injuries underneath the rubble while their mother, Habibi Bibi was retrieved with critical injuries. The injured was rushed to nearby hospital by district administration.

Meanwhile, flooding rain water entered Karboga Sharif damaging scores of houses and shops besides and sweeping away cattle. The water also damaged standing crops in the area.

It is worth mentioning that persistent rain from the last few days has incurred losses to various houses, shops and crops of Upper Orakzai.