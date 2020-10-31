Land to be allocated soon for Multan gymkhana, says Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Saturday that land would be allocated soon for construction of Multan Gymkhana for facilitation of local people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Saturday that land would be allocated soon for construction of Multan Gymkhana for facilitation of local people.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner said that administration moving forward to fulfill the pledge of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar regarding construction of Multan Gymkhana.

He said that name of Multan Gymkhana has been officially registered while land would be allocated soon for the project. He said that he himself wrote a letter to senior member board of revenue for allocation of land.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Commissioner would be the chairman of the gymkhana while deputy commissioners would be the secretary. He said that swimming pool, golf course, restaurant and other facilities would be provided in the gymkhana.