Land To Be Allotted To Residents Of Cholistan On Merit: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:02 PM

Land to be allotted to residents of Cholistan on merit: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that the process of allotment of lands to the residents of Cholistan will be completed on merit and committee has been formed for scrutiny of applications to ensure transparency.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday. He said that Assistant Commissioners and officers from NADRA, Election Commission of Pakistan, Agriculture Department, Cholistan Development Authority and Forest Department will be members of the scrutiny committee.

The meeting was told that the applicants are required to submit their computerized identity card, voter list and certificate of owning less than six acres land.

The meeting was told that 64,255 applications were received for allotment of land in Cholistan and 37,063 applications for union councils of Bahawalpur district included in Cholistan.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils.

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Agriculture Bahawalpur Cholistan

