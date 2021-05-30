Land transfer system would made through automated process: Revenue Minister

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that provincial government extending the land transfer system across the province after registry through an automated process.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony at Mianwala in tehsil Pindigheab of district Attock on Sunday.

Officials of revenue department, Punjab Land Records Authority and assistant commissioner Pindigheab Haidar Abbas were present on the occasion.

He added that revolutionary steps have been taken in the Punjab Revenue Department to facilitate farmers and other people, to root out corruption and to enhance revenue collection.

Provincial Minister Anwar Khan said that.

Mr Khan while giving details of the achievements and steps taken said that during the last two years, 115 computerised land record centres and 20 mobile centres have been set up while 23 commercial banks have been given access to digital land record for the facilitation of farmers and an agreement has been signed between Punjab Revenue Department and the FBR regarding sharing of data and e-stamping has been introduced which has resulted in 80 per cent increase in income of the department.

He said that after establishment of these land record centers, land related problems of the people of these areas will be solved nearest to their home towns which will ultimately save their precious time and finances.

He said record development has taken place in the revenue department while reforms are also being introduced to facilitate people.

He said that Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has added a revenue of Rs7,456 million to the public exchequer under the head 'land transfer and management'.

The minister said open courts are regularly being held on monthly basis in all the land record centers across Punjab to solve the revenue related problems of the people without any delay.

Later the minister visited COVID- 19 vaccination centre established at THQ Pindigheab and reviewed that vaccination process.

He examined the cleanliness and facilities provided to the visitors and inquired about the availability of vaccines and got feedback from the public about the facilities and conduct of the relevant staff.