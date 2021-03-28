Land transferred to Sahiwal Art Council

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration transferred 7 kanal and 10 marla land owned by Jinnah Hall to Sahiwal Arts Council.

Official sources said here on Sunday the board of Revenue (BoR) had given approval in this regard and the district administration transferred the land to Sahiwal Arts Council.

The issue had been pending for the last five years.

Sahiwal Arts Council Director Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani said that after the allotment of land, the provincial government would release development funds to the Arts Council to provide modern facilities for organizing programmes and promoting literary and cultural activities.