UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Transferred To Sahiwal Art Council

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Land transferred to Sahiwal Art Council

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration transferred 7 kanal and 10 marla land owned by Jinnah Hall to Sahiwal Arts Council.

Official sources said here on Sunday the board of Revenue (BoR) had given approval in this regard and the district administration transferred the land to Sahiwal Arts Council.

The issue had been pending for the last five years.

Sahiwal Arts Council Director Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani said that after the allotment of land, the provincial government would release development funds to the Arts Council to provide modern facilities for organizing programmes and promoting literary and cultural activities.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sunday Government

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

60 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

2 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.