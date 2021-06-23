Land under Yeoman Horse Breeding scheme to be re-allocated on merit basis: DC Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday visited different villages to review re-allotment of state-land to people under Yeoman Horse Breed scheme

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday visited different villages to review re-allotment of state-land to people under Yeoman Horse Breed scheme.

Alongwith revenue officers, visited villages 118/15-L, 119/15-L, 120/15-L, 47/15-L and 130/15-L and sought details of about land from Numberdars and local people.

According to official sources, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the land would be re-allocated on pure merit basis. All legal requirements would be fulfilled, he noted.He observed that the purpose of his visit was to seek complete information about the land.