UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Under Yeoman Horse Breeding Scheme To Be Re-allocated On Merit Basis: DC Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Land under Yeoman Horse Breeding scheme to be re-allocated on merit basis: DC Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday visited different villages to review re-allotment of state-land to people under Yeoman Horse Breed scheme

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday visited different villages to review re-allotment of state-land to people under Yeoman Horse Breed scheme.

Alongwith revenue officers, visited villages 118/15-L, 119/15-L, 120/15-L, 47/15-L and 130/15-L and sought details of about land from Numberdars and local people.

According to official sources, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the land would be re-allocated on pure merit basis. All legal requirements would be fulfilled, he noted.He observed that the purpose of his visit was to seek complete information about the land.

Related Topics

Visit All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Faisal assures timely availability of COVID-19 vac ..

56 seconds ago

352 coronavirus patients recovered during 24 hours ..

57 seconds ago

UK Rules Out Extending Post-Brexit Settlement Sche ..

59 seconds ago

AJK President declares India's Delhi APC a gimmick ..

4 minutes ago

UK Eases COVID Rules to Let VIPs Attend Euro 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Meeting - Merkel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.