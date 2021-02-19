UrduPoint.com
Land Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered From Different Areas Of Bahawalpur District

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 313 kanal was recovered in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Saddar and Yazman today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry in Chak 10 BC area and recovered 16 kanal government land from illegal possession.

The occupants were using the land for housing, dairy farming and other commercial activities.

The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 80 million.

In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar recovered 200 kanal government land from illegal occupants in Chak 25 BC area.

The estimated value of the land is up to the tune of Rs 50.5 million. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar recovered 97 kanal land from illegal occupants in Chak 44 DB Yazman.

Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.

