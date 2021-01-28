UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th January 2021

Land worth millions of rupees retrieved: DC

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chunian Adnan Badar and Revenue Officers, along with a police team, launched an operation against land-grabbers at Mouza Pindi Jattan, here on Thursday.

The team retrieved 23-and-a-half acres of government land worth millions of rupees.

The assistant commissioner said that on the special instructions of the Punjab government, indiscriminate action was being taken against the qabza mafia and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

