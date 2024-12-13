Land Worth Millions Reclaimed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday retrieved precious land of worth millions in Mustafa Town Housing Scheme on Friday.
LDA teams demolished illegal huts and temporary/permanent encroachments in Hidayat Ullah Block of Mustafa Town, retrieving public land worth millions. The teams also removed encroachments in the surroundings of Civic Centre.
LDA Director Housing-III Sumaira Ali Jan and Director Enforcement Kashif Awan supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and Police.
The LDA Director General had directed carrying out anti-encroachment operation during his visit to Mustafa Town a couple of days back. He directed continuing operations in different housing schemes and taking appropriate measures for saving public land from land grabbers and encroachers.
American Grammar school, Leads academy, Biryani Master included among 94 sealed properties in Lahore
Recent Stories
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three lost children reunited with their parents6 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on loader rickshaws intensified17 seconds ago
-
Farmers to receive keys of green tractors on 14th23 seconds ago
-
Land worth millions reclaimed29 seconds ago
-
Credible, open-access data vital for transparency, socio-economic development: Romina31 seconds ago
-
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt9 minutes ago
-
Drugs, illegal weapons seized ahead of New Year celebrations10 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt supports Rescue 1122, KMC to prevent fire disasters: Nasir Shah10 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp accounts being hacked by fraudsters, warns FIA10 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction mainstreaming concluded10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur administration launches digital information system for Anti Polio campaign data10 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 27 law breakers10 minutes ago