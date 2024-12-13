Land worth millions reclaimed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday retrieved precious land of worth millions in Mustafa Town Housing Scheme on Friday.

LDA teams demolished illegal huts and temporary/permanent encroachments in Hidayat Ullah Block of Mustafa Town, retrieving public land worth millions. The teams also removed encroachments in the surroundings of Civic Centre.

LDA Director Housing-III Sumaira Ali Jan and Director Enforcement Kashif Awan supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

The LDA Director General had directed carrying out anti-encroachment operation during his visit to Mustafa Town a couple of days back. He directed continuing operations in different housing schemes and taking appropriate measures for saving public land from land grabbers and encroachers.

American Grammar school, Leads academy, Biryani Master included among 94 sealed properties in Lahore