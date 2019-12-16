Land worth Rs 20b retrieved from squatters in Punjab: Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat Monday said that state land worth Rs 20 billion had been retrieved from illegal occupants in the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting of special committee for Punjab Cooperative Liquidation Board (PCLB) held here.

He said that retrieved state land including agricultural and commercial land were located at Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahaudin and Samundari.

He said the board also retrieved a cinema in Lahore from illegal occupants.

He maintained the PCLB was expediting its operation against squatters and land grabbers to retrieve board's land.