Land Worth Rs 400 Million Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has retrieved 40 marlas of state land from land grabbers in Madina Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has retrieved 40 marlas of state land from land grabbers in Madina Town.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that the land grabbers had grabbed 40 marlas of state land worth Rs.

400 million from a green-belt at Susan Road for the last many years.

They were using the land for a hotel. However, on orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, AC City, along with his team, removed all kinds of constructions of Qabza Mafia from this grabbed land and retrieved it today. AC City also handed this retrieved land to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for restoring real shape of the green belt by planting saplings and grass.

