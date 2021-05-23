UrduPoint.com
Land Worth Rs.10 Million Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has retrieved government land worth Rs 10 million from land grabbers.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner City received information that Muhammad Boota and others had established illegal residential colony on agricultural land in Chak .

202-RB Bhai Wala and by constructing an illegal house in the said colony in government land measuring 1 Kanal and 12 Marla.

The Assistant Commissioner, while carrying out the operation, retrieved the land worth Rs.10 million.

The heavy machinery and a contingent of police were also present on the occasion.

