Landa Bazaars Draw Crowds Amid Rising Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) With the arrival of winter, Landa bazaars in the city have come alive, offering second-hand imported items to a diverse range of buyers.
Popular hubs like Hussain Agahi, Ghanta Ghar, and the inner city markets are abuzz with activity as people search for winter essentials. Vendors have also set up makeshift stalls along roadsides and in suburban areas, creating accessibility for more customers.
Landa Bazaars are well-known for their wide variety of second-hand goods, including sweaters, jackets, coats, blankets, shoes, and bags. These items, imported primarily from abroad, cater to low-income and middle-class families, who find them an affordable alternative to expensive retail stores. For many, these markets are not just about saving money but also preserving dignity while providing for their families.
However, this winter season, both vendors and customers are feeling the pinch of rising costs.
Buyers complain about high prices, while sellers cite increased operational expenses as reason behind the price hike. Ikramullah Khan, a vendor at Hussain Agahi, shared his concerns with APP: "Inflation has impacted everyone. Even though the number of visitors to the bazaar is high, actual purchases are fewer. It's becoming difficult to manage expenses."
Customers echoed similar sentiments. Shehryar Hameed, a government employee, mentioned, "I come here every year to buy shoes and sweaters for my family. But this year, prices are much higher, making it challenging to purchase even the essentials."
Since these items are often pre-used, they may carry allergens or bacteria that can cause skin problems.
Dr. Waqas , a health expert, advised, "Second-hand goods should be thoroughly cleaned before use. Washing them with spirit or having them dry-cleaned can significantly reduce the risk of allergies or infections."
