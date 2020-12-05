Landa bazaars vendors occupy roads, create problems for commuters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Hawkers and vendors of Landa Bazaar (flea market) have occupied all footpaths and more than half of the Nicholson Road as well as Mayo Hospital Road, causing traffic blockage and problems for commuters.

On daily basis, vehicle owners can be seen complaining and fretting that hawkers and vendors had occupied footpaths, road dividers, hampering movement of pedestrians and vehicles. During the winter season, flea markets remain a hub of activity throughout the day and it becomes difficult to travel on these roads, a number of private vehicle owners told APP on Saturday.

Residents of the locality complained that due to encroachments, they were facing many problems as authorities were least bothered about taking action against those occupying the roads and footpaths illegally.

They urged the authorities concerned to make a plan to remove the encroachments in order to clear the road and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Various passers-by including Asghar Din, Usman Jutt, Imran Taj, Sheikh Fizan, Qamar Abbas, Waqas Chaudhry alleged that the vendors and hawkers were patronised by traffic wardens and metropolitan officers as they grease their palms regularly.

They said that minor operation was done against encroachers, but it proved useless and it seems that local police and the city district administration had become a silent spectators to the illegal practice for several years. "As a result, hawkers had set up around 800 temporary shops on footpaths on both sides of Nicholson and Mayo Hospital roads," they added.

Consequently thousands of passers-by feel angry over the distressing situation.

It can be seen that with no one to stop this practice, the hawkers had extended their shops 10 to 15 feet on to the main road, causing serious traffic jams during rush hours.

Zahid, Muneer, Falak Sher and other people demanded that the authorities concerned including Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), city district administration and traffic police must take strict action against these elements and the officials should launch a drive to confine the vendors and hawkers to their shops only.

Some hawkers and vendors also claimed that they were paying for their stalls on daily basis. However, they refused to tell who was receiving the money. They said that they were poor people and had no other sources of income to feed their children.

When contacted, an MCL spokesperson told APP that various operations had been launched to remove encroachments from these areas and heavy fine was also imposed on the violators. He said that around 20 truckloads of confiscated goods had been shifted to MCL junk yard during the last week. He said that MCL Chief Corporation Officer Shoukat Ali had constituted nine squads including Allam Iqbal zone squad, Aziz Bhatti zone squad, Gulberg zone, Wahga zone, Ravi zone, Shalimar zone, Nashtar zone, Data Ganj Bakhsh zone and Samnabad zone squad to conduct anti-encroachment operations and make the city encroachment free.