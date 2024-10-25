Open Menu

Landhi Police Raids Betel-nut, Mainpuri Factory, Arrests One

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, arrests one

Landhi police station on Friday raided a house-based betel nut and mainpuri factory, arrested one accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Landhi police station on Friday raided a house-based betel nut and mainpuri factory, arrested one accused.

According to Korangi police spokesperson, big packing machine, mixture machines, packing rolls of mainpuri and betel nut, 26kg of betel nut, lime and tobacco, different types of chemicals were recovered from the house.

Factory-made mainpuri and betel nut were being surreptitiously supplied to shops in Landhi and Korangi.

During the operation, the owner and ringleader of the factory Khurram alias Mani was arrested.

A case was registered against the accused and handed over to the investigation authorities for further probe.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Korangi Landhi From

Recent Stories

Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

48 seconds ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

50 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

51 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

53 seconds ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

55 seconds ago
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique str ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stresses research, transparency i ..

42 seconds ago
 DC for awareness against dengue

DC for awareness against dengue

44 seconds ago
 PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange ..

PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses historic 90,000 poi ..

45 seconds ago
 KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood d ..

KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms

47 seconds ago
 Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for pla ..

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for plantation in graveyard, provisio ..

32 seconds ago
 Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing in ..

Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing incident

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan