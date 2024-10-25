Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, arrests one

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Landhi police station on Friday raided a house-based betel nut and mainpuri factory, arrested one accused.

According to Korangi police spokesperson, big packing machine, mixture machines, packing rolls of mainpuri and betel nut, 26kg of betel nut, lime and tobacco, different types of chemicals were recovered from the house.

Factory-made mainpuri and betel nut were being surreptitiously supplied to shops in Landhi and Korangi.

During the operation, the owner and ringleader of the factory Khurram alias Mani was arrested.

A case was registered against the accused and handed over to the investigation authorities for further probe.