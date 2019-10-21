UrduPoint.com
Landhi Police Registers FIR Against Local Leaders Of JUI (F)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Landhi police registers FIR against local leaders of JUI (F)

Police Station Landhi here on Monday registered a case against local leaders of Jamiat e Ulema Islam (F) for allegedly coercing people to donate for the party's planned sit-in at Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Police Station Landhi here on Monday registered a case against local leaders of Jamiat e Ulema islam (F) for allegedly coercing people to donate for the party's planned sit-in at Islamabad.

According to local police sources,one Kashif Nizami (an area resident) in his formal complain has alleged Sabir Ashrafi and other activists of JUI-F (Landhi office) for resorting to extortion under pretext of donation collection.

People were claimed to be forced by the party activists to contribute in meeting the arrangement expenses for much trumpeted activity led by the party's chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

