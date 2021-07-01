Landi Kotal family gets compensation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber on Thursday handed over compensation cheque worth Rs.0.4 million to the family of two victims who were killed in a roof collapse incident in Landi Kotal.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi kotal, Ashrafuddin handed over the compensation amount to the bereaved family.

He assured the family that all possible help would be provided to them in this hour of need.

Elders and members of the bereaved family were also present on the occasion.

Additional Assistant Commissioner said the compensation was sent by the provincial government to help the victims' family cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

The elders and the bereaved family members thanked the government for the compensation.