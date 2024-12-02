Landi Kotal Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt, Seize 4 Kg Heroin
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Landi Kotal police arrested a suspected drug supplier and recovered 4 kilograms of heroin and 1 kilogram of hashish during a successful operation.
Acting on a tip-off from SHO Adnan Afridi, Additional SHO Azmat Wali apprehended the suspect, identified as Sajjad Khan, son of Ayub, a resident of Khoga Khel.
The arrest was made at the Khoga Khel Dilkhad bypass. The suspect and the recovered drugs have been shifted to police custody for further investigation.
District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, said that the crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers has intensified under his leadership, with daily operations continuing successfully.
He assured that efforts to eliminate drug-related crimes and target their facilitators will persist with the collaboration of local elders.
"Our commitment to eradicating drugs from the region remains unwavering," said DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condemns attack on police in D.I Khan13 minutes ago
-
Six died in traffic accidents in November22 minutes ago
-
Chinese govt announces scholarships programme 2025-26 for Pakistani students23 minutes ago
-
HEC invites applications for Research Award 202432 minutes ago
-
Head Constable martyred as police van comes under attack33 minutes ago
-
Paramedics Hamdard Panel announces boycott of Dec 7 elections53 minutes ago
-
President Zardari grieved over demise of editor Salman Masood's father53 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifting gang busted in Karachi1 hour ago
-
KP CM's relative gunned down in Kulachi1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris face modern slavery as India intensifies oppression, say Activists1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of father of editor of 'The Nation' Salman Masood1 hour ago
-
OEC seeking services of CFO on contract basis1 hour ago