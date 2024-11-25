Landi Kotal police foiled smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Landik Kotal police successfully foiled a drug smuggling attempt during a checkpoint in the Ziray area on Monday.

Police recovered 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice drug ) hidden in secret compartments of a car .

Two suspects, identified as Noor Khan from Afghanistan and Salman Khan from Walibag Khel, were apprehended at the spot.

Both individuals have been transferred to the police station for further investigation.

Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that operation is part of an intensified anti-narcotics and maintaining rigorous checkpoints to combat the smuggling of illicit drugs in the region.