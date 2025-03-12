Landi Kotal Police Seize 3 Kg Ice Drug, Smuggler Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 3 kilograms of crystal meth (Ice) worth millions of rupees. A case has been registered against the accused.
The operation was carried out under the leadership of DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal and supervised by SHO Adnan Afridi in the Ashukhel Khwar area.
Police successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs on foot.
The suspect, Wajid, son of Zareet Gul, resident of Shinwari Ashraf Khel, was arrested and shifted to the police station for further investigation.
DPO Khyber urged the public to cooperate with the police, stating that the anti-drug campaign will continue until its goal is achieved.
