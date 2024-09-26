Landi Kotal Police Seize 4 Kg Heroin, 3kg Ice Drug
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Landi Kotal police had foiled a drug smuggling attempt and seized a large quantity of norcotics .
Police recovered 4 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and registered a case and the suspect transferred to custody for further investigation.
Under the directives of District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the campaign against drug dealers and smugglers is successfully ongoing across the district. Acting on a tip-off, SHO Landi Kotal Adnan Afridi, along with SHO Azmat Wali and other police personnel, intercepted a smuggling attempt at Landi Kotal Bypass.
During a search, 4 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth were recovered from the suspect, Nadar Gul, son of Hanar, resident of Mukhtar Khel.
The arrested suspect confessed to being involved in the illegal drug trade, supplying heroin and ice to various areas and specific clients.
The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be in the millions.
DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that the operation will continue until the complete eradication of drugs.
