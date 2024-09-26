Open Menu

Landi Kotal Police Seize 4 Kg Heroin, 3kg Ice Drug

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Landi Kotal police seize 4 kg heroin, 3kg ice drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Landi Kotal police had foiled a drug smuggling attempt and seized a large quantity of norcotics .

Police recovered 4 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and registered a case and the suspect transferred to custody for further investigation.

Under the directives of District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the campaign against drug dealers and smugglers is successfully ongoing across the district. Acting on a tip-off, SHO Landi Kotal Adnan Afridi, along with SHO Azmat Wali and other police personnel, intercepted a smuggling attempt at Landi Kotal Bypass.

During a search, 4 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth were recovered from the suspect, Nadar Gul, son of Hanar, resident of Mukhtar Khel.

The arrested suspect confessed to being involved in the illegal drug trade, supplying heroin and ice to various areas and specific clients.

The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be in the millions.

DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that the operation will continue until the complete eradication of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Landi Kotal Afridi From Million

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

12 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

24 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan