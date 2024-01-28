Open Menu

Landikotal Dwellers Made Vote Casting Conditional With Resolution Of Water Scarcity Problem

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Landikotal dwellers made vote casting conditional with resolution of water scarcity problem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The dwellers of Kam Shalman area of Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District have linked vote casting with resolution of pressing water scarcity problem of their locality.

The locals have made graffiti on walls besides hanging banners for conveying their decision to the candidates of different political parties vying for February 8 elections.

One of a graffiti reads as `Give Water, Get Votes’ is inscribed on walls of the area by the Landikotal Issues Committee.

The decision of making vote casting condition with provision of very basic necessity is made during a meeting held in the area under the banner of Landikotal Issues Committee.

The participants of the meeting, mostly local people, were of the view that no decision would be made for selection of a public representative on mere superficial assurances.

Only that candidate will get votes who presents a tangible solution to the problem and satisfy of locals about his implementation plan.

