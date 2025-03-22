Landlord Arrested For ‘raping’ Tenant Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Saddar Baroni Police on Sunday arrested a landlord for allegedly raping his tenant married woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim woman lodged a complaint with the Saddar Baroni Police Station that his landlord Muhammad Ali had raped her.
The police took action on the complaint immediately and arrested the accused. The police also initiated the process for medical examination of the victim woman.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, while taking notice of the incident, directed the Saddar Baroni Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should be given maximum punishment by court.
