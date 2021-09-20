Landlord booked following minor girl death due to dogs' bite

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Jehanian police registered case against a local landlord following a mishap in which a minor girl died of dogs' bite here at Chak No 180/10-R, on Monday.

According to police sources, three-year-old girl Nisha daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, was playing in her agriculture field when three pet dogs of local landlord identified as Munawar son of Daleer Maetla, allegedly attacked the girl.

The girl received severe canine injuries and died on way to hospital.

Local police registered the case against the landlord. Meanwhile, the Punjab government also sought report about the mishap, said official sources.