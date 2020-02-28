Landlord killed in Sargodha

A 22 years old land lord has been killed at his home near Jhal Chakian

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) A 22 years old land lord has been killed at his home near Jhal Chakian.According to sources that, some days ago bitter words were exchanged between some youngsters of the area and as a result accused killed Kamran 22 and fled the scene.Police took the dead body and shifted to hospital for post mortem and started investigation of the incident.