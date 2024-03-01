Landlord Kills Man For Resorting Police To Demolish 'illegal Property'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Landlord killed a man allegedly for submitting application to police which caused to demolish his building being constructed on public property.
The heirs blocked main road of the locality by placing the body at its center to hold protest against the heinous incident occurred today.
According to police, the alleged killer named Hassan Chaudhary, resident of 469/ EB of Fatehpur village, killed Shahbaz, inhabitant of the same town before escaping the scene.
The police official said further that the slain man had submitted application before the local police pointing out erection of illegal property on the public area.
It prompted the revenue department to secure official property by demolishing the building.
The family protested as the murderer had been threatening the slain for quite sometime. As a result of the repeated threats.
SP Investigation and DSP reached out the protesters to ensure of arresting the killer. Later, the police helped remove the body to the hospital for autopsy.
