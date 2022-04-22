Landlord, servant arrested for allegedly killing teenage shepherd

A landlord and his servant were arrested for allegedly torturing a teenaged shepherd to death in a fit of anger after his goat herd entered their field for grazing at a village in Ali Pur Tehsil on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :A landlord and his servant were arrested for allegedly torturing a teenaged shepherd to death in a fit of anger after his goat herd entered their field for grazing at a village in Ali Pur Tehsil on Friday.

Both the accused were arrested after DPO Tariq Wilayat took notice of the killing of shepherd Muhammad Hassan, a 10th class student and Hafiz-e-Quran.

Javed Iqbal, the uncle of the deceased informed Alipur Sadar police that Hassan was observing fast and taking care of herd of goat when the landlord Fayyaz Ghazlani and his servant Bilal Arain started torturing him after the herd entered Ghazlani's fields.

The accused then removed a string from the neck of a goat, tied it around Hassan's neck and hanged him by a tree.

He said he rushed to the area after he heard the hue and cry of his nephew and brought him to the ground.

However, by that time he had died, according to FIR.

Alipur Sadar police arrested both the accused and started investigation.