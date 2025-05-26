Landlord tortures lineman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A landlord tortured a Wapda lineman for filing a case against him

over electricity theft.

The accused, Kamran Badar, with his five accomplices subjected the lineman to severe

physical torture in public, according to an FIR got registered by SDO Amjad

Naeem Khattak.

As per the FIR, the lineman, Ejaz, was beaten with rods and batons.

The accused fled away while the police launched a search operation

to apprehend him.