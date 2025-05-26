Landlord Tortures Lineman
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A landlord tortured a Wapda lineman for filing a case against him
over electricity theft.
The accused, Kamran Badar, with his five accomplices subjected the lineman to severe
physical torture in public, according to an FIR got registered by SDO Amjad
Naeem Khattak.
As per the FIR, the lineman, Ejaz, was beaten with rods and batons.
The accused fled away while the police launched a search operation
to apprehend him.
