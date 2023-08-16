Landlords donate more land for Timeragara University

Nawabzada Sadruddin and Nawabzada Qutbuddin donated 20 kanal more land for Timergara University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Nawabzada Sadruddin and Nawabzada Qutbuddin donated 20 kanal more land for Timergara University.

Both landlords have had already donated 88 kanal land for the establishment of the university and on the request of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali announced donation of 20 kanal more land for the purpose.

Both Nawabzada Sadruddin and Nawabzada Qutbuddin called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here in on Wednesday.

Besides, Asfandyar Khan, Inayatullah, Dr. Zahoor Jan, Secretary Higher Education Department Anila Durrani and Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Arshad, Ishaq Ali Qazi was also present on this occasion.

The governor thanked Nawabzada Sadruddin and Qutbuddin and others for this unprecedented generosity and termed a huge donation for the youths of remote and backward areas.

He said that the step will not only increase the rate of higher education in the area rather will also open the doors of progress and development.

On this occasion, the Governor gave commemorative gifts and shields to Nawabzada Sadruddin and Qutbuddin and the participants of the delegation.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting regarding the distribution of land between Agricultural University Peshawar and the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan was also held at the Governor's House with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali in the chair.

Besides, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Dean UET Mardan. Professor Dr. Imran Khan, Secretary of Higher Education Department Anila Durrani, and Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad and relevant officials also attended the meeting and discussed all matters related to land distribution in detail.

On this occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali directed the two universities to identify the required land and prepare a comprehensive map related to the total 400 kanal land so as to know which place is suitable for which university.

He also directed the committee set up by the higher education department to look into all the issues related to the distribution and to resolve the issues in the committee meeting in the next 7 days.